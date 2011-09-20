George Orcutt

George F. Orcutt, 82, of Bourbonnais, entered into a new life in Christ at the Miller Center Sunday (Sept. 18, 2011). George was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Chicago, the son of Frank L. and Helen M. Weintz Orcutt. He lived in Downers Grove for 39 years and moved to Bourbonnais in 2007.

He married Jean McCall Sept. 21, 1951, in Elmhurst, and she resides in Bourbonnais. George was employed by Waste Management Inc. in sales and management for 30 years, retiring in 1993.

George received his Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern University. He served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and was an aircraft controller during the Korean War.

George was a member of Calvary Bible Church in Bourbonnais and other churches, where he served as treasurer and was involved in missions, prayer ministries and teaching Sunday school.

His immediate family includes a son, Steven and his wife, Joy Orcutt, of North Bend, Wash.; a daughter, Beth and her husband, Dr. Jerry Swale, of Bourbonnais; grandchildren, Steven Swale, Matt and Jackie Swale, Amanda Orcutt, Laura Swale, Becky Orcutt and Ryan Swale.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Frances Seabert.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel, and from 9 a.m. Friday at Calvary Bible Church, until the 10 a.m. funeral services. The Rev. Joel Giles will officiate.

Burial, with military rites, will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Memorials may be made to Calvary Bible Church.

