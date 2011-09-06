Lloyd Dehm Sr.

Lloyd William "Bones" Dehm Sr., 91, of Chatsworth, died Monday (Sept. 5, 2011), at his home. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the United Methodist Church in Chatsworth.

Burial, with military rites by the Chatsworth American Legion Post 613, will be in Chatsworth Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church of Chatsworth, the Chatsworth American Legion Post 613 or to the MidWest Old Threshers Association of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Redenius Funeral Home, Gilman, is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign his guestbook at <a href="http://redeniusfuneralhomes.com/fh/home/home.cfm?fh_id=13246" target="_blank">redeniusfuneralhomes.com</a>.