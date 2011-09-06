Ferne Schrock

Ferne E. Schrock, 103, of Reddick, died at 9:55 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 4, 2011) at her home. Visitation was from 10 a.m. today, Sept. 6, until the noon funeral service at the Reddick United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dennis Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Round Grove Cemetery, rural Dwight. Memorials may be directed to the Reddick United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Schrock was a teacher at Reddick schools. Ferne was born Nov. 13, 1907, in Reddick, the daughter of Allen C. and Vivia Dunn Shimmin. She married Vernon Schrock in 1933. He preceded her in death in 1975. She was a graduate of Illinois State University. She was a member of the Reddick United Methodist Church and a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Kankakee Women's Club, the Reddick United Methodist Missionary Society, and the Reddick Garden Club. She sang as part of the Shimmin Trio that performed on the WLS Barn Dance in Chicago coast to coast and WJBC in Bloomington and WIRL in Peoria. She played the piano and violin. Ferne enjoyed reading, traveling, and gardening.

She is survived by her son, Lee (Valerie) Schrock, of Manhattan; grandchildren, Alexa Schrock, of Lockport, and Elee Schrock, of Chicago; two nephews and seven nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Velma Shimmin, Violette Shimmin, and Flossie Pitcher.

A special thanks to her longtime caregivers Kathy Foiles, Cathy Curl, Cindy Kersch, Sharon Mike, as well as several others. Thanks to special neighbors, Rich and Bev Forneris.

Online condolences may be made at <a href="http://www.hagermemorialhome.com/" target="_blank">www.hagermemorialhome.com</a>. (Pd.)