Lawrence Mann

Lawrence S. "Larry" Mann, 52, of Denver, Colo., formerly of Kankakee, died Thursday (Sept. 1, 2011) at Select Specialty Hospital-Denver. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday.

Burial will be in Bloom Grove Cemetery in Manteno. Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

Mr. Mann was a member of the Kankakee police force. He was born June 28, 1959, in Kankakee, the son of Rowland and Dolores Boudreau Mann. He was a dog lover, horse lover and an avid marksman.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Calindy Mann, of Bourbonnais. His mother, of Manteno; two sisters, Lanora Mann, of Bourbonnais, and Loretta Anderson, of Manteno; and one brother, LeRoy Mann, of Bolingbrook.

His father is deceased.

