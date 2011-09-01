Death notices: Sept. 1, 2011

<strong>DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Rita Benfield</strong>, 83, of Kankakee, died Wednesday (Aug. 31, 2011) at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes.

<strong>Herbert L. Gaudet Sr.</strong>, 56, of Kankakee, died today (Sept. 1, 2011) at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee.

<strong>Irmogene Powell</strong>, 82, of Kankakee, died Wednesday (Aug. 31, 2011) at Provena Heritage Village. Arrangements are pending at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Friday, Sept. 2</strong>

<strong>Charles Timm</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manhattan

<strong>PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>LaQuita Canada</strong>, 50, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Kankakee, were held Aug. 31 at the Second Baptist Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Troy Caldwell officiated. Ms. Canada died Aug. 18, 2011. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Marquis and Marlen Naylor, Deven, Dwayne and Vincent Canada, Avery Wells, Terry Prude, Larry Smith and Jerome Thomas.

A funeral Mass for <strong>James P. McIntyre</strong>, 69, of Mokena, was celebrated Aug. 29 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mokena. The Rev. James Dvorscak officiated. Mr. McIntyre died Aug. 22, 2011. Pallbearers were Marty McGavin, Tommy Pomeroy, Jimmy, Darrin and Paul McIntyre, Gary Amato and Bobby Hoover.

Services for <strong>Russell A. Meredith</strong>, 80, of Clifton, were held Aug. 31 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. The Rev. Dan Shipton officiated. Mr. Meredith died Aug. 27, 2011. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Matthew and Jeffrey Ducat, Jerry and Tom Meredith, Mitchell Nettleingham and Melvin Lindgren.

Funeral services for <strong>Mardelle Pearson</strong>, 87, of Watseka, were held Aug. 31 at the Reilly-Redenius Funeral Home in Piper City. The Rev. Alan Cheney officiated. She died Aug. 27, 2011. Burial was in Brenton Cemetery in Piper City.

Services for <strong>Flo Simpson</strong>, 98, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 31 at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. William Callister officiated. Mrs. Simpson died Aug. 27, 2011. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Joe, Ray and Don Simpson, Larry Wanner, Ray Johnson and Ray Bolister.