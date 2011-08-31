"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day, and not to me only, but unto all of them also that love his appearing."

Allen Hudson Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, godfather and friend, was born Feb. 2, 1923, in Chatsfield, Ark., to Herbert and Estella Toliver Hudson. He was born into eternity Saturday (Aug. 27, 2011) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital. An active member of Second Baptist Church, Allen faithfully served as a member of the Male Chorus, Deacon Ministry and Sunday school.

In 1941, he was united in holy matrimony to Beulah Richardson; to this union, three children were born. On Dec. 11, 1949, he was united in holy matrimony to Vyice Hudson; to this union, nine children were born. Allen retired from General Foods after 27 years of service and from The Daily Journal after 17 years of service.

His legacy will be remembered by his four daughters, Bobbie Jean Martin, of Minneapolis, Minn., Juanita (the Rev. Cloyd) Bryant, of Kankakee, Norma (Tony) Star, of Lithonia, Ga., and Ceola Burkett, of Pine Bluff, Ark.; seven sons, Allen Jr. (Cathy) Hudson, of Minneapolis, Lawrence (Connie) Hudson, and Ulysses (Wilhelmina) Hudson, both of Bourbonnais, the Rev. James (Janice) Hudson, of Paducah, Ky., Michael (Anna) Hudson, of Los Angeles, Calif., Lamart (Ollie) Hudson, of South Holland, and Milton (Shirley) Hudson, of Kankakee; 32 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Teacoras Johnson, of San Diego, Calif.; two daughters-in-law, Elnora Hudson, of Kankakee, and Diana Hudson, of Kansas City, Mo.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Awaiting him with the angels are his parents; his wife, Vyice; two sons, Cal and Robert Hudson; three brothers, Leroy Hudson, Theodore Roosevelt Chandler and James Johnson; and son-in-law, Seymour Burkett.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Second Baptist Church, Kankakee, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. The Rev. Tyler J. Prude will officiate. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee, is in charge of arrangements.

Please light a candle for him at <a href="http://www.jonesfuneralservices.com/" target="_blank">jonesfuneralservices.com</a>.

