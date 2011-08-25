James McIntyre

James P. McIntyre, 69, of Mokena, formerly of Meshoppen, Pa., died Monday (Aug. 22, 2011) in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Vandenberg Funeral Home in Mokena. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mokena. The Rev. James Dvorscak will officiate.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials may be made to the family wishes. Arrangements are by the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Mr. McIntyre retired in 1999 from Immigration Naturalization Services, as a special agent, after 26 years. He was born April 23, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Francis and Roselyn McGavin McIntyre. He was past president and vice president of the INS union for the entire United States. He was one of the first people consulted with after 9/11 in forming TSA for Homeland Security, where he oversaw the implementation of heightened airport security. He served in the U.S. Army as a military police officer. He loved golfing, deer hunting, fishing and traveling. He also enjoyed his winters in Florida. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was a master embellisher of stories, and he occasionally enjoyed stopping for one or two quick ones.

Surviving are his wife, the former Gail Amato, whom he married March 3, 1967; one son, Jimmy McIntyre, of Mokena; three daughters and sons-in-law, Kris and Emil Zager, of Orland Hills, Susan and Bobby Hoover, of Bourbonnais, Nicole and Robert Gernon, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Darrin, Krystal, Vanessa and Caden; one sister, Diane Niel, of Kents Store, Va.; and one brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Sandy McIntyre, of Meshoppen.

His parents are deceased.

Please sign his guestbook at <a href="http://www.clancygernon.com/obituaries" target="_blank">clancygernon.com</a>.

(Pd.)