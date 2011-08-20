Arlene June (nee Maass) Jacobs, 86, of Laveen, Ariz., formerly of Manteno and Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (July 28, 2011) of natural causes. Arlene was born Nov. 11, 1924, in Kankakee, the daughter of Benjamin and Minnie Maass. Her husband, Lester Jacobs, whom she married June 25, 1942, preceded her in death in 1997. Arlene retired from Riverside Hospital as a medical records technician. Arlene and her husband, Lester, farmed in the Peotone/Manteno area for many years while working full time off the farm.

Surviving are her son, Rod (Mali) Jacobs, of Arizona; daughter, Sharon (Denny) Mikkelson, of Minnesota; and grandsons, Jacob Mikkelson, Shane Mikkelson and Jonathan Levesque.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.

A memorial service for Arlene Jacobs will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Kankakee with the Rev. Barbara Lohrbach officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with the memorial service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at 11:15 a.m. at Kankakee Memorial Gardens, 15 S. 3000E Road in Kankakee.

