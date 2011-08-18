James Nissen, 52, formerly of Beecher, died Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2011) in LaCrosse, Wis. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Hack Funeral Home in Beecher. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Grant Park.

Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Mr. Nissen was born June 23, 1959, in Hazel Crest, the son of John and Patricia Heusing Nissen. James was greatly adored by his nieces and nephews and enjoyed spending his time outdoors. He had a great passion for camping and fishing.

James is survived by his daughter, Mikaela Hope Nissen, of Bradley; as well as one brother, Larry Nissen, of Mokena; and one sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Charles McConkey, of LaFarge, Wis.

His parents and two brothers, Jeffrey Nissen and Michael Nissen, preceded him in death.

Condolences may be sent at <a href="http://hackfuneralhome.com/" target="_blank">hackfuneralhome.com</a>. (Pd.)