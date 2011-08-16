Lane C. Long, 76, of Darien, formerly of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Aug. 14, 2011) at his home from complications due to ALS. Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be private.

Inurnment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity Hospice LP, 8170 McCormick Blvd. No. 112, Skokie, IL 60076 or at www.unityhospice.com/home/makeadifference.html. Arrangements are by the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd., Braidwood Chapel.

Mr. Lane was retired from LaSalle Bank, where he was a systems officer, retiring to Louisville, Ky., where he embraced the southern lifestyle. He was born March 9, 1935, in Kankakee, the son of Griffith and Mildred Sapp Long. He had recently moved back to the Chicago area. He and his wife just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 4 with all of their family. He was a member of the Kankakee High School Class of 1952. He loved theater and was active with the Chicago Heights Drama Group for more than 20 years, where he was awarded a plaque for his 100th show. He also loved classical and jazz music. His family and friends will remember him fondly for his sense of humor, his love of knowledge and his devotion to the people he loved.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 50 years, Joanne (Halpin); his children, Valerie (Darryl) Sheldon, Andrew (Kathy) Long, Suzanne (Michael) Maerz and Anthony Long; nine grandchildren, Amanda Ossler, Grant Ossler, Bradley Ossler, Erich Maerz, David Long, Elizabeth Maerz, Tara Ossler, Emelia Maerz and Lauren Long.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Rolph and Linda Satterwhite; and one brother, Mark Long.

