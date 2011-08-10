Visitation for Lamont Watson, 43, of St. Anne, will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Leggett Funeral Home, Hopkins Park, and from 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Anne Woods Community Chapel, until the 11 a.m. funeral services. The Rev. Louis Barnes will officiate.

Burial will be Monday in Oakridge Cemetery, Hillside. He died Thursday (Aug. 4, 2011) at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Mr. Watson was a laborer. He was born May 15, 1968, in Chicago. He was a resident of the area for 24 years and a member of St. Anne Woods Community Chapel. He enjoyed cars and listening to music.

Surviving are his wife, the former Brenda Thompson, of St. Anne, whom he married June 17, 2011, in Kankakee; one daughter, Andrae L. Watson, of Kankakee; four sons, Lamont Watson Jr., Lormar Watson and Lashawn Watson, all of Hopkins Park, and Devaughn Davis, of Kankakee; two stepsons, Marquise Townsend and Ezekiel Brown, both of Minneapolis, Minn.; four stepdaughters, Lasonya Miles, Cashawna Miles and Shanay Miles, all of Minneapolis, and Ediamond Harper, of St. Anne; six brothers and one sister-in-law, Timothy and Lisa Watson, and Lionel Watson, all of Hopkins Park, Tyrone Wandick, of Chicago, Spunge Kendrick, of Indiana, and Kenya Wandick and Dwayne Anderson, both of Chicago; and six sisters and one brother-in-law, Delores Jones, Diane Wandick, of Milwaukee, Wis., Yette Avery, of Chicago, Brenda Wilson, of Sauk Village, Avenell and Charles Jones, of Chicago, and Yuvetta Anderson, of Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Avell Wandick and Mattie (Watson) Watson; one sister and two brothers.

Please sign his guestbook at leggettfuneral.net. (Pd.)