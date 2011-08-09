Barbara Nevel, 74, of Grant Park, died Sunday (Aug. 7, 2011) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee. There will be no services. She donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Society. Memorials may be made to the family wishes. Cotter Funeral Home, Momence, is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Nevel was a homemaker. She was born Nov. 15, 1936, in Chicago, the daughter of Conrad and Emily Krawczyk Zelmanski. Her husband, William Nevel, whom she married June 7, 1958, in Chicago, preceded her in death Jan. 13, 2004.

Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Patti Ann and Ed Kasper, of Blaine, Minn., and Amy Hamilton, of Chebanse; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Kenneth Nevel, of Momence, Thomas A. and Mary Nevel, and Curtis Nevel, all of Grant Park; eight grandchildren, Eric and Jeff Elza, Alex Hamilton, Josh Nevel, D.J. and Damian Bannister, Sean Nevel and Staff Sgt. Derek Nevel; eight great-grandchildren; and special friend, Christine Nevel.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

