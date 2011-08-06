Florence Lattz cb

Visitation for Florence C. Lattz, 91, of Peotone, will be from 2 p.m. Sunday until the 5 p.m. funeral service at the Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. The Rev. Bill Riegle will officiate.

Burial will be in the Peotone Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Caleb and Joe Beasley, Craig, Daniel and Nathan Lattz, and Warren Asbrand. Memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ, Peotone, or to Stone Crest Manor of Momence. She died Wednesday (Aug. 3, 2011) at Stone Crest Manor.

Mrs. Lattz was a homemaker. She was born June 2, 1920, in Kankakee, the daughter of Otto and Sophia Busse Asbrand. Her husband, Henry "Happy" Lattz, whom she married Dec. 3, 1944, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, died Oct. 11, 2000. She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, where she was an active member for many years of the Immanuel Church Women's Fellowship. She was a former member of the Will County Farm Bureau.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Roger Lattz, of Kankakee, and Dale and Kathy Lattz, of White Heath; five grandchildren, Cheri (Joe) Beasley, Craig (Mary) Lattz, Daniel (Alicia) Lattz, Nathan Lattz, and Jessica (Dan) Dangler; five great-grandchildren, Caleb, Lucas, Collin, Amelia and Declan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, George and Christian Asbrand; and one daughter-in-law, Cindy Lattz.

Please sign her guestbook at <a href="http://www.feddehelfrichcrossfh.com">www.feddehelfrichcrossfh.com</a>. (Pd.)