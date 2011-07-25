Wanda White

Wanda L. White, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (July 21, 2011) at her home. A time for family and friends to gather will be from 6 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mark United Methodist Church, until the 7 p.m. services. Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

She was born Jan. 20, 1945, in Seneca, the daughter of Harvey and Ethel Fritz Jarvis. Wanda was a caregiver (certified nursing assistant) in the health care field, working at Shapiro Developmental Center and at the Kankakee County Training Center. She attended St. Mark United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter.

She is survived by her father, Harvey (Rita) White, of Watseka; her daughter, Tammy (Ronald) Johnson, of Kankakee; granddaughter, Alexis Johnson, of Kankakee; sisters, Marie E. Jones, of Bourbonnais, Debra L. (Ray) Mehrer, of Kankakee, Diane L. (Barry) Starkey, of LeRoy, and Susan M. Jarvis, of Aroma Park; brothers, Harvey E. Jarvis, of the Philippines, Michael D. (Sheila) Jarvis, of Limestone, and James K. (Marie) Jarvis, of Bourbonnais; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Wanda was preceded in death by her mother.

To leave a special memory, share a photo, view Wanda's video tribute or read her complete life story, go to

schrefflerfuneralhomes.com. (Pd.)