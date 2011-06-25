Roger Zelhart

Visitation for Roger E. "Doc" Zelhart, 68, of Bonfield, will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Pastor Greg Eilders will officiate.

Burial will be in Coleman Cemetery, Union Hill. Memorials may be made to the family wishes. He died Thursday (June 23, 2011) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Mr. Zelhart retired five years ago from Financial Concepts & Associates. He was born March 12, 1943, in Kankakee, the son of Laurence and Martha Hopper Zelhart.

Surviving are his wife, the former Debra Toler, of Bonfield, whom he married Jan. 31, 1991; one son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Lani Zelhart, of the Philippines; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Tammy Johnson, of Bradley, Dawn and Ralph Overton, and Angela and Mark Thompson, all of Machesney Park; two stepsons and one stepdaughter-in-law, Kirk and Sonia Harrington, of Bradley, and Jess Harrington, of Conduit, Conn.; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Clutz, of Buckingham; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Roy Zelhart; and one brother-in-law, Paul Clutz.

