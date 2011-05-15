June Nordine, 80, of Bradley, passed away Monday (May 9, 2011).

She was born July 1, 1930.

Surviving are her beloved husband of 60 years, Herb Nordine; maternal son, Craig (Suzy) Nordine; stepgrandson, Josh (Taryn) Buwalda; brother, John Hammarstrom, whom she raised as her own son; granddaughters, Krysta (Mike) Rothecker and Britt De Fauw; and five cherished great-grandchildren, Colin, Ryan, Aiden, Jack and Elijah.

A private memorial dinner was held May 10. A second will be held in memory of her on July 1, 2011, at Kankakee River Run.

Anyone wishing to participate can contact the family prior to June 24, 2011.

Cremation Society of Illinois was in charge of arrangements.