Death notices: May 7, 2011

COMING SERVICES

Monday, May 9

James Brown, 10 a.m. Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka

Richard Corbin, 11 a.m. St. Martin's Church, Martinton

Oscar Papineau, 10 a.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Goodrich

Myron Skeen, 11 a.m. Zion Lutheran Church, Clifton

PAST SERVICES

Graveside services for Viola Mae Adwell, 94, of Watseka, formerly of Milford, were held May 6 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Milford. The Rev. Neil Larimore officiated. Pallbearers were Mark and Michael Adwell, Joel Frerichs, Derek Hagen, Chad Garrelts and Phil Bailey. Mrs. Adwell died May 3, 2011.

A funeral Mass for Arthur J. Burns, 83, of Watseka, was celebrated May 6 at St. Edmund Catholic Church, Watseka. Father Michael Powell officiated. Mr. Burns died April 9, 2011. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Ryan, Michael, Jason, Mark and Ron Burns and Michael Yordy.

Funeral services for Betty J. Dummer, 66, of Bonfield, were held May 5 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield. The Rev. John Kiefer officiated. Mrs. Dummer died May 2, 2011. Burial was in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Bonfield. Pallbearers were Lee, Philip and Eric Rahn, Chip Thurston, Jordan Learned and Kyle Whitlow. Honorary Pallbearers were Litty and Amelia Dummer.

Services for Josephine Louise "Jo" Myers Keefe, 96, of Monmouth, formerly of Piper City, were held May 6 at the Presbyterian Church in Piper City. The Rev. Alan Cheney officiated. She died May 2, 2011. Interment was in Brenton Cemetery, Piper City. Pallbearers were Michael, Patrick and William Keefe, Terry Kemnetz, Tim Myers, Graham and Gary Schmid.

A funeral Mass for William R. "Bill" Moranz, 77, of St. Anne, was celebrated May 6 at St. Anne Catholic Church. The Rev. James Fanale officiated. Mr. Moranz died May 2, 2011. Burial was in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kurt and Jeff Moranz, Wayne Voss, Don Savoie, Josh Condon and Sid Benjamin.

Funeral services for Marie E. Rigney, 91, of Bradley, were held May 6 at Faith Baptist Church in Bourbonnais. Pastor Terry Anglea officiated. Mrs. Rigney died May 1, 2011. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Steven and Nick Rigney, Roger Wherle, Tim and Austin Stevens and Alex Williams.

Services for Norma I. Roth, 81, of rural Clifton, were held May 6 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Deacon Ron Gagnon officiated. Mrs. Roth died May 3, 2011. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Matthew, Andrew and Christopher Saxsma, Dustin, Holly and Randy Rieken.

Graveside services for Richard B. Talley, 57, of St. Anne, were held May 6 in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Mr. Talley died May 2, 2011. Pallbearers were Tony Smith, Tavaras Davidson, Cornelius Talley Jr. and James Talley Jr., Kenneth Jones, Michael, Adolphus and Elijah Dabney, and Marcus Edwards.