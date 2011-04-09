Erik Lucus

Visitation for Erik B. Lucus, 35, of Elgin, formerly of the Seneca/Dwight area, will be from noon Monday until the 1:30 p.m. funeral services at the Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Seneca. Flowers are welcome and memorials may be made to the family. He died Wednesday (April 6, 2011) at his residence.

Mr. Lucus was born Oct. 2, 1975, in Joliet, the son of Donna Rae Gumm and Roger Burl Lucus Jr. He was a graduate of Seneca High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a very outgoing and loving person and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are his father of Emington; his mother, Donna (Randy) Smith, of South Elgin; one sister, Echo (Martin) Lucus Brown; three brothers, Sean Lucus, Brandon (Racheal) Lucus and Bryan Lucus; grandparents, Burl and Shirley Lucus, of Dwight; nieces, Andrea and Danielle Johnson, of Seneca; nephews, Matthew Johnson, of Seneca, and Shane Galbreath, of Rhode Island.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Holley A. Lucus and Andrea, in infancy; and maternal grandparents, Ben and Vera Gumm.

