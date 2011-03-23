Bernice Hiser

Visitation for Bernice E. Hiser, 92, of St. Anne, will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church. The Rev. James Fanale will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, St. Anne Catholic Church or to the donor's choice. She died Thursday (March 17, 2011) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Watseka. Arrangements are by the Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

Mrs. Hiser was born July 26, 1918, in St. Anne, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy Wingerter Legris. Her husband, William T. Hiser, whom she married May 8, 1943, in St. Anne, died Aug. 12, 1997. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an artist and loved to paint. She worked for the USDA as an inspector. She was Woman of the Year in 2004 for St. Anne Sodality, of which she was a member.

Surviving are one son, Anthony Hiser, of St. Anne; one daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Herbert Albers, of Watseka; 10 grandchildren, Rhonda (Terry) Pence, and Laurie Albers, both of Aurora, Kurt Albers, of Martinton, Kristin Lundquist, of Watseka, Erich (Sara) Albers, of Waterloo, Andy (Karin) Hiser, of Kernersville, N.C., Greg (Amy) Hiser, of St. Anne, Jeff (Jennifer) Hiser, of Elmhurst, and Sonya Hiser and Thomas Hiser, both of Clinton Township, Mich.; eight great-grandchildren, Anna and Matthew Pence, Lily, Anderson, Brennen, Parker, Emily and Allison Hiser; one brother, Richard Legris, of St. Anne; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors and caretakers and friends at Heritage Woods.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, George Legris; and two sisters-in-law, Evelyn and Edna Legris.

