Lorraine Anderson

Visitation for Lorraine L. Anderson, 85, of Kankakee, will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais and from 9 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee until the 10 a.m. funeral service. The Rev. H. Christopher Sheets will officiate.

Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or St. Paul Lutheran Church Building Fund. She died Sunday (Feb. 20, 2011).

Please sign her guestbook at <a href="http://www.clancygernon.com/obituaries" target="_blank">clancygernon.com</a>.