Mary Dixon

Mary V. Mulligan Dixon, 79, of Joliet, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 15, 2011) at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road in Joliet, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. The Rev. Richard Ross will officiate.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Mrs. Dixon was born in Joliet, the daughter of Joseph and Irene Mulligan. Her husband, Charles E. Dixon, died in 1989. She lived in Shorewood most of her life. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Scott Hargis; two sons and one daughter-in-law, John Thomas "Angel" Dixon, and Charles J. and Debbie Dixon; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Betts Barry.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Grzetich (2002); her parents and two sisters, Joan Bauer and Jayne Clair.

