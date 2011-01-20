Death notices: Jan. 20, 2011

<strong>DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Donna P. Linnell</strong>, 62, of Bourbonnais, died Wednesday (Jan. 19, 2011) at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee.

<strong>Luceille Wilke</strong>, 105, of Kankakee, died today (Jan. 20, 2011) at Riverside Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at the Schreffler Funeral Homes.

<strong>COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Friday, Jan. 21</strong>

<strong>Elnore Collins</strong>, 11 a.m. Iroquois Memorial Park, Watseka

<strong>Margaret Heminover</strong>, 11 a.m. Salem Lutheran Church

<strong>Amelia Jones</strong>, 1 p.m. Walker Chapel Funeral Home, Fultondale, Ala.

<strong>Isla Selk</strong>, 7 p.m. prayer Hack Funeral Home, Beecher

<strong>Ethyl Watkins</strong>, 1 p.m. Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee

<strong>Mindy Williamson</strong>, 10 a.m. Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes

<strong>Edna Wright</strong>, 11 a.m. Freitag-Reeves & Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington

<strong>PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Lawrence "Larry" Buckman</strong>, 61, of Kankakee, were held Jan 19 at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes. The Rev. Kathy Sweet officiated. Mr. Buckman died Jan. 16, 2011. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Joseph, Christopher and Daniel Reick, Mike Patterson, Daniel Schultz and Gary Reynolds.

Funeral services for <strong>Dennis Bruce Coy</strong>, 60, of Bradley, were held Jan. 19 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Hank Roso officiated. Mr. Coy died Jan. 14, 2011. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Patrick and Dennis Michael Coy, Chief Steven Coy of the Bradley Police Department, Jason Bertrand, Mark Regel, Jerod Johnson and Jason Shane.

Funeral services for <strong>Barbara Redeker</strong>, 78, of Milford, were held Jan. 19 at the Milford Christian Church. The Rev. Neil Larimore officiated. Mrs. Redeker died Jan. 16, 2011. Burial was in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Woodworth. Pallbearers were Cameron Redeker, Mike McCann Jr., Mike McCann Sr., Noah McCann, Don Wichman and Jim Knake.