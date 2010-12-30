Lillian Jacovec

Lillian E. Vojik Jacovec, 89, of Braidwood, died Tuesday (Dec. 28, 2010) at Morris Hospital. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd., Braidwood Chapel, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral procession to Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. The Rev. Danilo Soriano will officiate.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the Immaculate Conception Church.