Robert Burress

Robert L. Burress, 75, of St. James, Mo., died Thursday (Dec. 23, 2010) at Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla, Mo., of complications from Parkinson's disease and his fight against cancer. Cremation rites have been accorded and an interment service will be conducted, with full military honors, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Jan. 7, 2011. Heartland Cremation & Burial Society of Columbia is in charge of arrangements.

Robert was born Jan. 18, 1935, in Washington, Ind., and raised by his parents, Cecil and Lucille Queen. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving his country during the Korean War era. Upon his discharge, Robert answered his calling to serve God by studying his faith in two separate monasteries. Realizing his true calling was to assist his fellow man, Robert spent most of his adult life caring for the physically handicapped and mentally challenged, all the while serving as an active member in the Roman Catholic Church. Robert moved to Missouri in 2007 to be closer to his family as his fight with Parkinson's disease and cancer became too much for him to handle on his own.

Surviving him are his son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Stacey Burress, of Newburg, Mo.; four grandchildren, Megan, Tristan and Dakota, of Newburg, and Ian of Poquoson, Va.; two brothers, Jim and Randy Queen, of Washington, Ind.; and three sisters, Betty Kell and Marilyn Queen of Washington, Ind., and Linda Carr, of Vincennes, Ind.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gary Queen; and two sisters, Sandra Leckner and Ruth Walls.

Please sign his guestbook at <a href="http://www.heartlandcremation.com/" target="_blank">www.heartlandcremation.com</a>. or call (573) 442-7850.

(Pd.)