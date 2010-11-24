Richard Schou

Richard Lyle Schou, 76, of Dwight, died at 2:35 p.m. Monday (Nov. 22, 2010) at Heritage Manor in Dwight. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dwight, where he was a member. The Rev. Heidi Punt will officiate.

Burial, with full military rites conducted by the Dwight American Legion Post 486 and Dwight VFW Post 2608, will be in McDowell Cemetery in Dwight. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the USO or the donor's choice.

Mr. Schou was a former employee of the Joliet Army Ammunition Procurement in Joliet and was also a router at RR Donnelly in Dwight, retiring after 22 years. He was born April 13, 1934, in Gardner, the son of Neils and Hilda Davidson Schou. He was a graduate of Dwight High School. Dick served our country in the U.S. Marines during the Korean conflict. He was a lifetime member of Dwight VFW Post 2608, the Dwight American Legion Post 486 and the Danish Brotherhood. He was an avid sports fan, especially enjoying the Chicago Cubs, Bears and the Fighting Illini.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, the former Meletta Dibble, whom he married May 3, 1964, in Dwight; one daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Robert Marasco, of Buffalo Grove; one son, David Schou, of Saunemin; two grandchildren, Jeremy Schou, of Saunemin, and Heather Schou, of Billings, Mont.; stepgrandchildren, Joseph and Brittany Marasco, of Schaumburg; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Audrey Schou, of Streator, Paul and Jean Ann Schou, of Dwight, and John and Shirley Schou, of Cherry Valley.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Neils Y. (Dorothy) Schou; and sister, Ingaborg Marie (Francis) Schou McNamara.

