Laura Mack

Visitation for Laura J. Mack, 75, of Kankakee, will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Greater New Hope M.B. Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Howard Wills Sr. will officiate.

Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory. Memorials may be made to the family. She died Wednesday (Oct. 27, 2010) at her home.

Mrs. Mack worked in the dietary department at Bourbonnais Terrace Nursing Center in Bourbonnais. She was born July 18, 1935, in Jackson, Miss., the daughter of Oscar and Katie Webb Terrell. Her husbands, George Dickens, whom she married in 1956 in Kankakee, and Robert Mack, whom she married in 1990 in Kankakee, are deceased.

Surviving are her sons, Clarence Dickens, of Momence, Kijafa Dickens, of Bloomington, Minn., Lawrence Dickens, of Bourbonnais, Douglas (Michele) Terrell, of El Paso, Texas, Andre (Joanna) Terrell, of Bradley, and Travis Terrell, of Indianapolis, Ind.; daughters, Gwenida (Darnett) Tardy, of Terry, Miss., Ola Dickens, of Hazel Crest, and Valeria (Leroy) Hines, of Milwaukee, Wis.; 30 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Earlene Thompson, Dorothy Cousin and Virginia (Robert) Smith, all of Pearl, Miss., and Ola Nelson, of Florence, Miss.; brothers, Billy (Hattie) Terrell, of Pearl, Earl (Mae Rene) Terrell, of Jackson; an aunt, of Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Oscar Terrell Jr.; and one sister, Hattie Hardin.

