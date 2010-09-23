August Johnson

Visitation for August LaVern Johnson, 92, of Piper City, will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Reilly-Redenius Funeral Home in Piper City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Presbyterian Church in Piper City. The Rev. Alan Cheney will officiate.

Burial, with military rites provided by the Gibb Post 588 of the American Legion Piper City, will be in Brenton Cemetery, Piper City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gibb Post 588 of the American Legion Piper City, Piper City Public Library or the Presbyterian Church in Piper City, where he was a member and past elder. He died at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 21, 2010) at the Piper City Rehab and Living Center in Piper City.

Mr. Johnson was a lifelong farmer, retiring in 1985. He was born Feb. 3, 1918, in Piper City, the son of Lars and Dora Vogelbacher Johnson. He spent his childhood in Piper City and graduated from Piper City High School in 1936. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a C-46 pilot during World War II. He flew the Hump (Himalayas) in the China Burma India Theater. He was a Pioneer sales representative for 25 years, past director at the Farmers Grain in Piper City and past school board member of Piper City schools. He enjoyed the Piper City Public Library, especially their World War II DVDs. Mr. Johnson also liked playing bridge and cribbage on his computer.

Surviving are his wife, the former Irene K. Pretzlaff, whom he married Oct. 3, 1942, in Austin, Texas; his children, Ann Brown, of Tinley Park, Jim and Anne Johnson, of Piper City, Bonnie Wood of Lake Forest, Calif., and Jane Richardson, of Mount Vernon; five grandchildren, Gina Galdikas, Julie Wright, Mark VanRyne, Matt Richardson and Sarah Richardson; three stepgrandchildren, Craig, Abby and Karen Schlatter; and four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ryan, Faith and Brady.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Joseph Johnson; and two sisters, Margaret Williams and Dorothy Kurtenbach.

