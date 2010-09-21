Death notices: Sept. 21, 2010

<strong>DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Patricia M. Emmart</strong>, 80, of Kankakee, died Monday (Sept. 20, 2010) at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee.

<strong>Charles St. Germain</strong>, 75, of Watseka, died Monday (Sept. 20, 2010) at the Gilman Healthcare Center. Arrangements are pending at the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Wednesday, Sept. 22</strong>

<strong>Wauneta Beaupre</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne

<strong>Andrew Colclasure</strong>, 11 a.m. Kempton United Methodist Church

<strong>Ralph St. Pierre</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley

<strong>Glenn Scott</strong>, 10 a.m. Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee

<strong>Cynthia Wagner</strong>, 7 p.m. Brown Funeral Home, Manteno

<strong>PAST SERVICES</strong>

A funeral Mass for <strong>William F. Hatting</strong>, 86, of Kankakee, was celebrated Sept. 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. The Rev. John Peeters officiated. Mr. Hatting died Sept. 15, 2010. Burial, with military rites, was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers were Rich, Tom, Pat, Elizabeth and Matt Hatting, and Timothy Ziemer.