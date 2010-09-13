Visitation for Cread Long Jr., 82, of Gilman, and a former longtime resident of Kankakee, will be from 1 p.m. Tuesday until the 3 p.m. funeral service at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes. The Rev. Larry Schreffler will officiate.

Burial will be Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Memorials may be made to the family wishes. He passed away Friday (Sept. 10, 2010) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Watseka.

Mr. Long worked at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee, retiring in 1990 after 40 years of service. He was born Dec. 10, 1927, in Kankakee, the son of Cread Sr. and Elizabeth Lockhart Long. His wife, the former Shirley Imus, whom he married April 19, 1963, in Kankakee, passed away Dec. 31, 1999. He enjoyed doing puzzles, playing cards, camping and fishing in his spare time.

Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Evie and Ron Schwartzkops, of Gilman, Madonna Primich of Indiana, and Sherry and Gary O'Neal, of Kentucky; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Wendell "Gene" Long; two brothers, Raymond and George; and six sisters, Donna Mae Stutz, Edith Seabert, Lucille Hille, Alice Thomas, Virginia Gabrielle and Mary Puckett.

