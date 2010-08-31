Lucy Shell

Lucy "Susie" Shell, 89, of Bradley, died Saturday (Aug. 28, 2010) at Bradley Royale Health Care Center. Visitation will be from noon Friday until the 2 p.m. services at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

