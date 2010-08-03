Fredrick Wolter

Fredrick Carl Wolter, 57, of Manteno, formerly of Peotone, died Saturday (July 31, 2010) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home in Peotone. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Private inurnment services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Richton Park. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to the American Cancer Society.

Please sign his guestbook at <a href="http://feddehelfrichcrossfh.com/obit.php" target="_blank">feddehelfrichcrossfh.com</a>.