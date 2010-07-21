Dorothy Halpin

Dorothy Catherine Elberts Halpin, 93, of Gardner, passed away Monday (July 19, 2010) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, South Wilmington Chapel. Family and friends will meet Saturday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. The Rev. Matt Mazzuchelli will officiate.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to St. Lawrence Catholic Church or South Wilmington Fire Department would be appreciated.

Dorothy, along with her husband, Omer, farmed in the Gardner area their entire married life. She was born July 14, 1917, in Coal City, the daughter of Frank and Josephine Jiskra Elberts. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, where she was a member of the CCW and taught CCD classes. She also taught 4-H classes. She was a member of the Lady Knights of Columbus in Braidwood and the Lady Lions of Reddick. Dorothy was giving of herself, even if you didn't know her by name. If you met her but once, you were probably touched by her good nature.

Surviving are her husband, Omer Halpin; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dale and Carol Halpin of Gardner, Don and Sandra Halpin of Reddick; two daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Bill Ryan of Paynesville, Minn., Carol and Bud Schultz of Bridgewater, Va.; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Halpin of Cornell; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Lucille Elberts of Coal City; one sister, Eileen Frey of Wilmington; special friends, Sharon Heiman, Pat Perry and Tiffany Herrera; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her son, Daniel Halpin; her parents and one brother, William Elberts.

