Frances Cooper

Frances Mae Knowles Cooper, 90, of Mazon, passed away Tuesday (July 13, 2010) at Morris Hospital, surrounded by her beloved and loving "kids." She was born April 30, 1920, in Elwood, the daughter of James and Frances Weimer Knowles. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She and her husband farmed in Verona for many years (their farm served as a vacation camp for many children). She was well-known for her cooking and baking skills, especially cookies. She never missed sending family and friends greeting cards with handwritten notes on every special occasion.

She was a cherished "Aunt Mae" to Ronald (Pat) Ferrari, James (Dolores) Ferrari, Maxine (Fred) Sienko, Dale (Donnie) Ferrari, Marion (Stacy) Ferrari, Joey (Donna) Ferrari, Laura Knowles, Linda (Raymond) Smith, Gary (MaryLou) Cooper, Jack (Linda) Cooper, James (Jackie) Cooper, Bob (Paula) Cooper; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. She is also survived by an honorary niece, Donna Busautis; and special neighbor, Dennis Brown; as well as a host of friends.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Cooper; one brother, James Knowles; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Marjorie and Joseph Ferrari, and Lena and Fred Buza; one sister-in-law, Rose Knowles; and one nephew, Ray Cooper.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Ferrari Funeral Services in Coal City, and also from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the procession to St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. The Rev. Steven Bondi will officiate.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mae's name to the Kuzma Cottage in Wilmington or to the Mazon Fire Department and Ambulance.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to her friend, Robin Walsh, and the rest of the staff at the Morris Hospital, for their excellent care in their time of need. Also, they would like to thank Grundy County Sheriff Terry Marketti and staff for their many years of service and support.

Please sign her guestbook at <a href="http://www.ferrarifuneral.com/index.cfm" target="_blank">ferrarifuneral.com</a>.

(Pd.)