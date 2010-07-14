Marguerite Battermann

Marguerite E. "Sis" Battermann, 93, of Crete, passed away Sunday (July 11, 2010). Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and from 10 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. funeral service, at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main St. in Crete.

Interment will be in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Crete.

Mrs. Battermann was a bus driver for Crete schools, retired from Sears in Park Forest and worked part time at Crete Pharmacy. She was born Sept. 12, 1916, in Monee, the daughter of Edward and Minnie Lessnow Vehrs. Her husband, Herbert Battermann, whom she married July 29, 1934, passed away in 1974. She was a member of Crete Methodist Church and the Southland Seniors of Monee.

Surviving are her children, Shirley Younker, Marjory Forbes and Herbert (Mary Ann) Battermann Jr.; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Clem and Wayne Vehrs.

Deceased are one son-in-law, Carl Forbes; her parents, five sisters and four brothers.

(Pd.)