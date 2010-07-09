Thomas Nelson

Thomas A. "Tom" Nelson, 44, of Chebanse, died Wednesday (July 7, 2010) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday until the 6 p.m. services at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family wishes.

Mr. Nelson worked as a laborer for Western Utility, KVCC and Sonoma Underground. He was a member of Union Local 751. He was born April 2, 1966, in Pontiac, the son of Allen G. and Judy A. McNamara Nelson. He loved watching TV, especially UFC fights. He also loved his animals and hanging out with his friends. He was a wonderful man and would help anyone in need.

Surviving are his wife, the former Jeanne Hamilton, of Herscher, whom he married Sept. 21, 1991, in Gilman; his father of Effingham; his mother of Dwight; his stepmother, Karen Nelson of Dwight; five sisters and three brothers-in-law, Peggy McPherson of Joliet, Lisa and Dick Cavanaugh of Joliet, Kimmeri and Darrin Schull, and Jennifer Nelson, all of Dwight, Andrea and Scott Lowder; one brother, Bill Nelson of Dwight; mother-in-law, Rita A. Hamilton of Chebanse; five brothers-in-law, Jerry (Kay) Hamilton of Campbellsburg, Ind., Jim (Bobbie Jo) Hamilton of Bonita Springs, Fla., Jeff (Shellie) Hamilton of Pontiac, Joe (Lisa) Hamilton of Braidwood, Jay Hamilton of Kankakee; one sister-in-law, Julie (Jim) Landrus of Clifton; a special friend, Mark Vocha of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Patrick H. Hamilton; and sister-in-law, Janet Hamilton.

