Ruby Heeler

Visitation for Ruby Frank Heeler, 87, of Bradley, will be from noon Friday until the 1 p.m. celebration of the memorial Mass at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Kankakee. Memorials may be made to the family wishes. She died Monday (July 5, 2010) at Provena Our Lady of Victory, Bourbonnais. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Heeler was retired from St. Mary's Hospital. She was born Jan. 7, 1923, in Eaton, Ohio, the daughter of Ora Henry and Emma J. Edward Williams. She married John Frank and was later married to Harold Heeler. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Stephen B. and Jean Frank of St. Anne, John M. Frank of New Orleans, La., Joyce Frank of Bourbonnais; 12 grandchildren, Tony, Marty, Rob, Nick and Sarah Frank, Steve, Christy, Jamie, Nathan and Alyce Frank, Scott and John Frank; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jerry N. Frank; one grandson, Timothy Frank; and two brothers, Robert and Clifford.

Please sign her guestbook at <a href="http://www.asimas.com/ASIMAS/clancy/service.jsp?domain_id=137" target="_blank">clancygernon.com</a>.

(Pd.)