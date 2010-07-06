Elizabeth Gleason

Elizabeth Anne Gleason, of Kankakee, died at 9:33 a.m. Saturday (July, 3 2010) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Redenius Funeral Home, Gilman. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Immaculate Conception Church, Gilman, with the Rev. Michael Pennock officiating.

Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Gilman. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

Ms. Gleason was an insurance underwriter for CNA Insurance for 40 years. She was born to Edward John and Mae Kathryn (Sweeney) Gleason. Her childhood was spent in Peoria and Chicago. She attended Bradwell Elementary School and South Shore High School, both in Chicago. She formerly lived in Richton Park and moved to Kankakee in 1998. She was a member of the Richton Park American Legion Auxiliary and the Westwood Oaks Chorus.

She is survived by many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mary Rose Gleason.

