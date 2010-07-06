Death notices: July 6, 2010

<strong>DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Jaryn E. Burns</strong>, 18, of Piper City, died Friday (July 2, 2010) in rural Piper City, from injuries sustained in a vehicular accident. Arrangements are pending at the Martin Funeral Home in Forrest.

<strong>Betty Cavender</strong>, 88, of Bradley, died Monday (July 5, 2010) at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee.

<strong>Ruby Frank Heeler</strong>, 87, of Bradley, died Monday (July 5, 2010) at Provena Our Lady of Victory in Bourbonnais. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Wednesday, July 7</strong>

<strong>Francis Bisping</strong>, 11:30 a.m. St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Kankakee

<strong>Ruby Bouhl</strong>, 10:30 a.m. St. Peter Catholic Church, Piper City

<strong>Lorraine Ely</strong>, 11 a.m. Hager Memorial Home, Dwight

<strong>Inez Finn</strong>, 10:30 a.m. Blake-Buchanan Funeral Home, Newton

<strong>Elizabeth Gleason</strong>, 2 p.m. Immaculate Conception Church, Gilman

<strong>Sharen Graham</strong>, 11 a.m. Calvary Lutheran Church, Watseka

<strong>Edward Koci</strong>, 9:30 a.m. Good Shepherd Manor, Momence

<strong>LaDonna Walton</strong>, 6 p.m. Segur-Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka

<strong>PAST SERVICES</strong>

Services for <strong>Evelyn L. Wezalis</strong>, 90, of Bourbonnais, were held July 3 at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Mrs. Wezalis died June 28, 2010. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township.