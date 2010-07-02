Mary Fulton

Mary Ellen Fulton, 91, of Saunemin, died Wednesday (June 30, 2010) at Asta Care Center in Pontiac. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Saunemin United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jane Bradford will officiate.

Burial will be in Sunny Slope Cemetery, Saunemin. Memorials may be made to the Saunemin United Methodist Church.

Please sign her guestbook at <a href="http://martin-burkefuneralhome.com/" target="_blank">martin-funeralhomes.com</a>.