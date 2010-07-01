Anna Blanchette

Anna M. Blanchette's life came to a peaceful end May 26, 2010. Anna, age 95, formerly of St. George and Bourbonnais, had been living in Naples, Fla. She was born Oct. 31, 1914, in Remington, Ind., the daughter of Dennis C. and Nellie Paquette-Marquie.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar "Guy" Blanchette; and daughter, Barbara Ann Blanchette.

She is survived by a son, Melvin, grandchildren, Douglas, Dennis, David and Lesa Blanchette of Los Angeles, Calif., granddaughter, Danna Blanchette-Postilio of Naples, and granddaughter, Darcia Blanchette-Ingledew of Ringgold, Ga. Anna also had four great-granddaughters, Mia, Faye, Denise and Julia Blanchette, great-grandson, Grant Blanchette, all residing in Los Angeles; and one great-great-grandson, Ethan Blanchette of Los Angeles.

Anna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and special friend. She enjoyed gardening for many years, dancing, baking, canning, cooking, sewing and playing cards. Anna had an easygoing spirit, a spontaneous, genuine laugh and was kind toward others.

A private Mass was held May 28 at St. George Catholic Church. Private burial was in St. George Catholic Cemetery, where Anna will rest next to her beloved husband and daughter. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, was in charge of arrangements. Anna will be missed by many.

You were always there to care!

Your loving family

