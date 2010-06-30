A time of gathering for J.T. Bourelle, 66, a lifelong resident of the Manteno area, will be from 5 p.m. Thursday until the 6 p.m. celebration of his life service at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes. Cremation rites will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alano Club. He passed away Monday (June 28, 2010) at home.

Mr. Bourelle was retired from Illinois Central Railroad after many years of service. He was born in 1943 in Manteno, the son of Maynard and Anna Bourelle. He was a 41-year member of the Elks Lodge 2335, a 43-year member of the Moose Lodge 802 and a 26-year member of the Free Mason Lodge 636. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite, the local euchre club and a longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He enjoyed working in the yard, home improvement projects, tinkering on cars and spending time with Connie Ward's grandchildren, whom he considered his own. He was loved dearly by his AA family and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his loving companion, Connie Ward of Kankakee; and one daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Brian Bernath of Kanab, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Geraldine Bourelle.

