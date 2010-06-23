Frances Dandurand

Frances J. Dandurand, 69, of Bradley, was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 22, 2010. She was born May 27, 1941, in Chaffee, Mo., the daughter of Pleat Paul and Mildred Jeanette Leggett Howell.

Mrs. Dandurand had been a waitress and later owned the Fran's River Rest restaurant. She also worked for Roper Corporation for 17 years and retired from CSL Behring in 2004. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her mother and her grandson. She loved all children. She liked planting flowers, listening to music, singing and going to Las Vegas.

Surviving are her husband, Donald M. Dandurand of Bradley; two daughters and one son-in-law, Donna Dandurand of Bradley, Dawn and Danny Allen of Bourbonnais; one stepson, Greg and Cammy Dandurand of St. Anne; eight sisters and four brothers-in-law, Pansy Menz of Bourbonnais, Patsy Menz of Bourbonnais, Gladys O'Brien of Chebanse, Peggy and Ron Groff of Bourbonnais, Brenda Boyd of Bradley, Thelma and Jim Dexter of Bradley, Wanda and Bill Norton of Kankakee, Linda and Eugene Poynter of Bradley; six brothers and five sisters-in-law, Bobby Howell of Bradley, Charles and Joyce Howell of Delta, Mo., Roy and Jackie Howell of Bradley, John and Kathy Howell of Hoopeston, Frank and Rhonda Howell of Bourbonnais, Steve and Bonnie Howell of Hoopeston; one grandson, Derek Dandurand of Bradley; two stepgrandchildren, Joshua and Katie Dandurand of Effingham, Jennifer Dandurand of Effingham; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2010, at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, and from 10 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. The Rev. H. Christopher Sheets will officiate.

Interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

