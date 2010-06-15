A memorial Mass for Jennene Hinojosa, 41, of Kankakee, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Kankakee. There will be no visitation. Cremation rites will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. She passed away Friday (June 11, 2010) at Riverside Medical Center. Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

She was born Jan. 2, 1969, in Oak Lawn, the daughter of John and Clara Stocks Paslawski.

Surviving are her husband, Robert Hinojosa, of Kankakee; one daughter, Jessica Hinojosa of Kankakee; one son, Jeremy Hinojosa of Kankakee; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, John and Sandy Paslawski of Georgetown, Texas, James Paslawski of Dallas, Texas, Jeff and Penny Paslawski of Oak Lawn; one sister, Jackie Mason of Beecher; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Joseph Paslawski.

