Richard Deany

Visitation for Richard A. Deany, 75, of Hot Springs, Ark., formerly of Chebanse, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse.

Burial will be in Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery, Chebanse. He died Wednesday (June 9, 2010) in San Marcos, Texas, following a sudden illness.

Mr. Deany was born April 3, 1935, in Chatsworth, the son of William J. and Kathryn M. Berlett Deany. His wife, the former Myrna C. Downing, whom he married April 7, 1956, in Chebanse, died Sept. 3, 1992. He then married the former Pam Steward Bergman Sept. 8, 1993, in Watseka. She survives in Hot Springs, Ark. Dick enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, boating, being outdoors, traveling and trucking throughout the U.S. He was affectionately known as "Digger." He enjoyed being with family and friends.

In addition, he is survived by daughters, Terri (Dan) Stauffenberg of Manteno and Chris (Mike) Brouillet of Jupiter, Fla.; and sons, David (Dr. Deidre) Deany of Clifton and Rick (Karen) Deany of Chebanse; There are stepchildren, Jill (Ron) Wallace of Hot Springs, and Joe (Gina) Bergman of Bourbonnais; 13 grandchildren, Derek, Courtney and Sidney Stauffenberg, Sarah Brouillet, Philip Brouillet and Kayla Deany, Taylor Deany, Jason (Kathy) Deany, Matt Deany and Adam (Kristy) Deany, Dylan Birge, Hayley Birge and Jake Bergman. In addition, there are three great-grandchildren, Annabelle Deany, Elizabeth Deany and Bryce Deany. A sister, Millie (Tom) Stevenson survives in Chebanse.

In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Deany; and four sisters, Marjorie Dubois, Arlene Wendling, Delores Deany and Wilma Milton.

