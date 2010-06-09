Noah Phillips

Visitation for Noah C. Phillips, 28, of St. Anne, will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Father Doug Hauber will officiate. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Memorials may be made to the family. He died Monday (June 7, 2010). Please sign his guestbook at <a href="http://www.asimas.com/ASIMAS/clancy/service.jsp?domain_id=137" target="_blank">clancygernon.com</a>.