Rita Friestad, 78, of DeKalb, formerly of Kankakee, died Tuesday (May 25, 2010) at Kishwaukee Hospital from complications of MS. She battled the disease successfully for 40 years before finally succumbing. Rita Hart was born at St. Mary's Hospital, DeKalb, July 4, 1931. She was the daughter of Francis P. Hart and Frances Katherine Kerwin.

She lived her childhood on farms in Malta and Lee, Ill., attended a one-room school and graduated from Shabbona High School as salutatorian. After graduation, Rita attended Marquette University for two years before marrying her high school sweetheart, Edwin Friestad. They were married Nov. 3, 1951, at St. James Church in Lee.

After marriage, Ed and Rita moved to Blythe, Calif., and Rita worked as a teacher before giving birth to their first-born, Michael. Shortly before their second child was expected, they moved back to Lee to begin farming with Rita's parents. In 1957, they moved to their own farm on Perry Road and farmed for the next 13 years. During this time, Rita was active in the PTA and Junior Women's Club of Hinckley. She belonged to the Catholic Daughters, the Altar and Rosary Society and did outreach for the Migrant Ministry at St. Mary's, DeKalb. She was precinct committee-woman for the Central Democratic Committee of DeKalb County, meeting many notable politicians, including John F. Kennedy. Her proudest accomplishment was returning to school and graduating from Northern Illinois University with a degree in elementary education in 1968.

In 1969, Ed and Rita left the farm for DeKalb when Ed took a position as an agent for Country Companies. Rita took a position as teacher at Littlejohn Elementary School and earned her master's degree in 1972.

In 1973, Edwin was promoted to manager of Country Company of Kankakee County, and the family moved to the river for the next 15 years. Rita taught classes at Kankakee Community College, won numerous awards for her designs in competitions in the Garden Club, was active in the Quadrille Society, and managed the gift shop at St. Mary's Hospital as a volunteer for many years.

In 1988, Ed was transferred to Livingston County and Rita and Ed moved to Pontiac for the next nine years. Rita cultivated many friendships and was active in the Catholic church. They retired in 1997 and moved back to DeKalb.

Rita was a consummate traveler. She and Edwin visited 14 countries on five different continents and 49 of 50 states in their years together. Rita also went to see her family in Ireland seven times and considered Ireland her second homeland.

Rita was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution as the fourth great-granddaughter of Matthew Lyon, an Irishman who won seats in the U.S. Congress from the three states he helped to found, Vermont, Kentucky and Missouri. He was also most notable as being the first person jailed under the Sedition Act and a memorable fist fight with another U.S. representative on the floor of the House.

She is survived by her husband, Edwin; children, Michael (Gloria), Mary Rita Nelson, James (Eileen), John (Jennifer) and Janet (Leigh) Thurston; grandchildren, Edwin (Natalie) Nelson, Erica (Casey) Wise, Robert, Jennifer and Anna Thurston and Andrew Friestad; great-grandchildren, William Kane, Henry Nelson and JoHanna Wise.

She was a sparkling and vivacious personality loved by her extensive family and numerous friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Anderson Funeral Home, DeKalb, with a Catholic Daughter's service at 2 p.m. and a wake service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at St. Mary's Church, DeKalb, until the 11 a.m. celebration of the funeral Mass. Interment will follow services at St. James Cemetery in Lee.

In lieu of flowers, Rita requested donations to the National MS Society or for Masses in her memory at any of her parishes in care of the Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, please call (815) 756-1022 or visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com. (Pd.)