Visitation for N. Irene Chipman, 89, of Bradley, formerly of Kankakee, will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Kankakee. Father Israel Anchan will officiate.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She passed away Wednesday (May 26, 2010) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Mrs. Chipman was a secretary for seven years at Steuben Grade School in Kankakee and a bookkeeper for 10 years at the Kankakee Country Club. She was born Sept. 12, 1920, in Chicago, the daughter of Edwin and Lila Yonkers Bobleter. Her husband, Gerald "Judd" Chipman, whom she married June 24, 1940, in Chicago, died in 1994. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, the Bridge Club, Tuesday Book Review and the Kankakee Woman's Club.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Sue Chipman of Lynchburg, Va.; one daughter and son-in-law, Jeannine and Roger Rainbolt of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Daniel (Julie) Chipman, Lt. Col. Donald (Elyse) Chipman, Dana (Jay) Cline and Staff Sgt. Steve Rainbolt; five great-grandchildren, Hayley and Jayson Cline, Ashley, Hunter, Tyler and Ashley Chipman and Alexa Chipman; one sister, Jeanette Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

