Services for Arlene Burger, 86, of Beecher, were held at 11 a.m. today at the Hack Funeral Home in Beecher. Burial was in Wilton Center Cemetery. She died Tuesday (May 18, 2010) at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights.

Mrs. Burger was born Sept. 3, 1923, in Wilton Center, the daughter of Ernest and Edna Mackender Lindemann.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Floyd Burger of Grant Park, David and Cherrie Burger of Steger; one daughter, Betty Bobzin of Lynwood; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Vi Gilbert of Bradley; three sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law, Theresa and Warren Koehn of Peotone, Marie Gay of Molena, Ga., and Mildred and Curt Tennison of Raleigh, N.C.

Her husband, Floyd, is deceased.

