Eligh Love Sr.

Visitation for Eligh "Shot" Love Sr., 75, of Kankakee, will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Morning Star Baptist Church, Kankakee.

Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memories. Memorials may be made to the family. He died Saturday (May 8, 2010) at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Mr. Love retired from Mobil Chemical (Valspar) after 41 years of service. He was born Oct. 11, 1934, in Crawford, Miss., the son of Nathaniel and Laura Lee Hawkins Love. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1954-1957.

Surviving are his wife, the former Vercenar Kemper, whom he married Feb. 12, 1956, in Kankakee; two sons and daughters-in-law, Eligh Jr. and Jackie Love, Pervis and Marlana Staples, all of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Timothy Gray of Kankakee; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Estella Baker; and several aunts and uncles.

Please light a candle for him at <a href="http://jonesfuneralservices.com/obits/obituaries.php/obitID/550397" target="_blank">jonesfuneralservices.com</a>.

(Pd.)