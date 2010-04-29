Marilyn Krell

Marilyn J. Krell, 75, of Coal City, formerly of Braceville, died Wednesday (April 28, 2010) at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday.

Burial will be in the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Memorials may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 (www.diabetes.org).

